Biden administration moves to limit nicotine in cigarettes and certain other tobacco products

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration is proposing limits on the level of nicotine in cigarettes and some other types of tobacco products, such as cigars and pipe tobacco, in order to make them less addictive, the agency announced Wednesday.

“If finalized, the United States would be the first country globally to take such a bold, life-saving action to prevent and reduce smoking-related disease and death,” the FDA said in a statement.

Nicotine is highly addictive, and studies show that a policy that lowers nicotine levels in products would help a lot of people quit smoking or smoke less. Most smokers surveyed have said they regret starting and want to quit.

Most people who smoke started as kids, studies show, even though the legal age to buy tobacco was 18 for many years until it was raised to 21 in 2019. If nicotine levels were lowered, experts say, kids may still try tobacco products out of curiosity, but they would be less likely to form a lifelong habit.

“Today’s proposal envisions a future where it would be less likely for young people to use cigarettes and more individuals who currently smoke could quit or switch to less harmful products. This action, if finalized, could save many lives and dramatically reduce the burden of severe illness and disability, while also saving huge amounts of money. I hope we can all agree that significantly reducing the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the U.S. is an admirable goal we should all work toward,” FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said in the statement.

Nicotine levels would be capped at 0.7 milligrams per gram of tobacco in cigarettes, according to the proposal.

The public can make comments on the rule starting Friday through mid-September. It could take years for the rule to be finalized.

