Suicide prevention resources

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - September is Suicide Prevention Month. Numerous resources are available to help people in need, and guide people on ways to have honest and safe conversations about mental health.

San Luis Obispo County Suicide Prevention Coordinator Brita Connelly appeared live on News Channel 3-12. She talked about ways the community can get involved and signs to look for in people who are struggling with their mental health. She encourages people to visit www.slocounty.ca.gov/suicideprevention and also provided these specific resources listed below:

· Central Coast Hotline, 1-800-783-0607; SLO County's 24/7 crisis and suicide prevention phone line.

· National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Dial 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255); For Deaf & Hard of Hearing dial: 1-800-799-4889

· Friendship Line, 1-800-971-0016; Crisis and warm line for adults 60 years and older operated by Institute on Aging

· Crisis Text Line, Text HOME to 741-741; Text with a trained counselor for free.

LGBTQ+:

· The Trevor Project, TrevorLifeline avaliable 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386, TrevorText: Text TREVOR to 1-202-304-1200,

· TrevorChat at thetrevorproject.org; 24/7, free, immediate crisis support for LGBTQ+ young people

· SAGE LGBT Elder Hotline, 1-877-360-LGBT (5428); Peer-support and local resources for older adults.

· The LGBT National Hotline, 1-888-843-4564; Peer-support and resources for all ages Monday-Friday from 1pm- 9pm PST

· Trans Lifeline, 1-877-565-8860; 24/7 peer support for transgender people, by transgender people. Be connected to their Family and Friends peer support line to receive help in supporting trans loved ones.

Military and Veterans:

· Military & Veterans 24/7 Crisis Line, Dial 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1; Text 838255 and chat online at veteranscrisisline.net

· Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, 1-800-959-8277; 24/7 assistance line for survivors in need of immediate suicide postvention support and grief support for those who have lost loved ones to suicide.

· Vets 4 Warriors, 1-855-838-8255; Peer-support warm line providing resources for military and veterans.

· Military One Source, 1-800-342-9647; 24/7 warm line the provides personalized care support.

· In Transition Psychological Health Resource Center, 1-866-966-1020; 24/7 assistance and resources related to combat stress, depression, reintegration, mental health conditions, treatment, and more.