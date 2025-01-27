Doctors without Walls projects rise for Unhoused Clients to receive New Service across Santa Barbara County in 2025

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Doctors Without Walls is changing more lives since it’s launched of a new outreach care program.

In 2022 doctors without signed a contract with CenCal Health to provide Enhanced Care Management services.

This program serves the chronically homeless living on the streets across South Santa Barbara County.

Since its launch, the new program has provided case management services to 31 high risk individuals, with seven clients being housed, two clients receiving medically tailored meals, and six stable clients graduating the Enhance Care Management program.

Doctors without Walls plans to take on additional clients as a result of this partnership with CenCal health.

Directors of the organization projects they will be serving 50 chronically homeless individuals with the goal of getting them healthy and housed by the end of 2025.