Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse discusses increase in teens struggling with alcohol and marijuana across Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Daniel Bryant Youth & Family Center at CADA is experiencing an increase in demand for its services among teens this year.

Leaders of the organization are seeing more teens struggling with addiction to alcohol and marijuana.

They’re also seeing an increase in fentanyl addiction across the county.

The CADA team believes those struggling with social isolation during Covid are now coming out with more substance use along with mental health needs.

They believe it’s important to help youths before they develop a substance use disorder as their brains are developing.

To date, CADA has treated over 9,000 youth struggling with addiction and mental health challenges.

The goal of the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Centers is to reach those between the ages of 10-21, as studies have shown that youth drug and alcohol interventions have more successful outcomes than those for adults.

Treatment can include counseling, psychotherapy, family therapy, drug testing and more.

This program will be supported by the upcoming Chubby Checker performance at the Lobero Theater on Saturday, August 31, 2024 at 7:30 PM.

The Daniel Bryant center hopes the community will support the upcoming concert to help teens in need.

For more information on the performance, visit: https://www.lobero.org/events/v2-chubby-checker-and-the-wildcats/.

For more information on CADA, visit: https://cadasb.org/.