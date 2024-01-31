Covered California extends enrollment window to midnight of February 9, 2024

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Covered California announced on Wednesday that those looking for health insurance through the state-operated marketplace now have until midnight of Feb. 9, 2024, to enroll.

Healthcare consumers that make that deadline will be applying for coverage that would be effective Feb. 1, 2024 detail Covered California.

The previous deadline was set for the end of January, but due to increased demand and recent difficulty getting ahold of Covered California representatives, the open-enrollment period has been extended explain Covered California in a press release.

“We’ve seen record-breaking enrollment nationally, and Covered California is surging with heightened demand,” said Covered California Executive Director Jessica Altman. “We want any Californian who needs health insurance to have the opportunity to get covered for the rest of 2024, and extending the open-enrollment period will ensure they have the time they need.”

According to Covered California, one of its service centers had to be temporarily taken offline due to a cybersecurity incident affecting a third-party vendor that supports its phone lines.

There is no indication that any personal information was compromised and the incident was limited to Covered California's telephone system detail Covered California.

You can enroll by visiting Covered California's website here or by calling the Covered California service center at 800-300-1506.

Assistance is available for those who qualify and coverage has been recently expanded to accommodate more people than before in California.