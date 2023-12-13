Skip to Content
Health

Covered California open enrollment

By
Published 6:01 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The open enrollment period to sign up for health insurance through Covered California is ongoing through the end of January.

The marketplace for coverage offers various plans at different price points. Those who live in San Luis Obispo County can also call 805-781-5500 for assistance.

Michelle Shoresman with San Luis Obispo County Public Health appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about access to health care through Covered California.

Article Topic Follows: Health

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Hennessee

Scott Hennessee anchors News Channel 3-12 at 4:00, 6:30 and 11 p.m. and News Channel 11 at 10 p.m. To learn more about Scott, click here. click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content