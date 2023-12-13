Covered California open enrollment

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The open enrollment period to sign up for health insurance through Covered California is ongoing through the end of January.

The marketplace for coverage offers various plans at different price points. Those who live in San Luis Obispo County can also call 805-781-5500 for assistance.

Michelle Shoresman with San Luis Obispo County Public Health appeared live on News Channel 3-12 to talk about access to health care through Covered California.