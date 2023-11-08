Covered California open enrollment window open now until end of January 2024

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Covered California continued its open enrollment window which began on Nov. 1 and runs until Jan. 31, 2024, and is an opportunity for those without insurance to enroll or for customers to make changes to their existing policy.

This is the 11th year of Covered California offering affordable healthcare coverage through the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

Since the first open enrollment period in 2013, California's uninsured rate has fallen from 17.2% to 6.5% in 2022, the largest percentage point drop of any state in the nation over the same time period.

Next year will see a notable change in eligibility opportunities in California as low-income Californias will be able to enroll in Medi-Cal regardless of their immigration status.

Federal law disqualifies those not legally present in the country from accessing a health plan through Covered California, but through the California Department of Healthcare Services, which administers Medi-Cal, Californians can go to CoveredCa.com or visit a certified enroller to see what coverage they may be eligible for.

“2024 will be a historic year for health care coverage in California,” said California Governor Gavin Newsom. “Here in the Golden State, we are removing barriers and increasing access as we work to create a healthier California for all.”

Almost 70% of uninsured people nationwide cite the cost of coverage as the primary reason they don't have insurance.

In order to bridge the gap between those covered and those without insurance, Covered California has expanded the financial assistance available alongside federal subsidies that will reduce the out-of-pocket cost for over 40% of current customers detailed a Covered California press release.

Nearly 90% of Covered California enrollees receive some form of financial help and currently, two-thirds of customers are eligible for comprehensive health insurance cost of $10 a month or less.

These benefits are for Californians with incomes up to 250% of the federal poverty level or $33,975 for single enrollees and $69,375 for families of four.

For more information, visit Covered California's website.