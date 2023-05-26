Skip to Content
MediCal reviews resume after 3 year pause

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIF. - MediCal recipients will want to check to ensure their information is correct. The state is reviewing it's rolls for the first time since the pandemic, and people who have moved may not receive important enrollment information in the mail.

San Luis Obispo County MediCal Navigator Karl Beck appeared live on NewsChannel 3-12 with important information on the health insurance program. Beck talked about changes in who qualifies for MediCal and what people can do to make sure they are properly signed up ahead of June reviews.

Beck says people can check their benefits online. Santa Barbara County residents can go here or call 866-404-4007. San Luis Obispo County residents can call 805-781-1600 to make sure the information in their case is correct.

