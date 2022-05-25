Breast cancer survivor in Goleta launches new business to empower other women

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local breast cancer survivor just launched a new business to help change lives in the community.

Virginia Carnesale of Goleta was contracting for a startup in Los Angeles at the time of the pandemic shutdown.

As soon as she completed reconstructive surgery, her position was eliminated due to cut backs.

She says it was a blessing in disguise.

"So I took a little time to think about my next move and got my business plan together. I started working on Stage full time," said Carnesale.

In just a few months she launched an online retail store to help women battling cancer, but it's not just a store that sells items.

"We provide helpful tips and advice from survivors like myself and others, validated by medical experts, on our blog, and are building a community around this," said Carnesale.

The business owner says 4% of net proceeds on all transactions goes to three nonprofits that support patients with fertility preservation, integrated wellness therapies and financial assistance.

Carnesale says she hopes to empower women with knowledge and confidence by offering support and services for free to the breast cancer community.