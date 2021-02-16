Community outraged after dog freezes to death

Health

Click here for updates on this story

Davis City, Iowa (KCCI ) — An animal rescue group says a dog froze to death in Decatur County Monday, but the owner will not face charges, and he gets to keep his other dog.

People who live in the area are now outraged.

Tracy Hill runs Animal Alliance Rescue Shelter, a nonprofit animal shelter located about 40 miles from where the dog froze to death.

“I would like to see some type of citation because there was definitely animal neglect,” Hill said.

A neighbor snapped a photo of the dog outside its Davis City home. Hill and hundreds of community members are outraged that the owner is not facing charges and is allowed to keep his other dog.

“I just wish that everybody would learn that animals are not just property. They actually should be part of the family. I do understand that some people have outside dogs, farm dogs, and that’s fine. But they need to follow the guidelines on having adequate shelter against the elements,” Hill said.

The dog’s owner told KCCI Decatur County deputies told him he won’t face any charges because he was remorseful. He says his dog was an outside hunting dog, and he didn’t think this would happen.

Hill said this a common problem when temperatures dip in Iowa.

“We have dealt with this a lot in the last few years with half frozen animals that have come into the shelter. People throw them outside in this weather and their paws are bloody. They get frostbite just like we do,” Hill said.

Hill said her shelter can help provide dog houses to families in need. Owners just have to ask.

KCCI left several messages with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office but did not hear back.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.