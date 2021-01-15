Upcoming Vitalant MLK National Day of Service blood drive aiming to boost critically low supplies

Health

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- For a third straight year, NewsChannel is partnering with Vitalant during for its annual MLK National Day of Service blood drive.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for blood is more urgent than ever before.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have not seen a decrease in other medical problems that require blood transfusions, whether that be trauma, or ulcer disease, or cancers," said Dr. Eric Salinger, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center Chief of Staff. "People still need to have blood transfusions as part of their medical treatment so they can continue to have healthy lives."

Over the past 10 months since the pandemic began, Vitalant has seen a significant dip in blood donations.

There has also been a reduction in the number of blood drives held.

It wants the public to know people should feel comfortable and secure that all safety measures are being taken to protect the health of donors.

"People who have donated in the past, I thank you so much for your donation, and ask that you consider doing it again," said Salinger. "Going to Vitalant and going to blood drives is a safe thing to do even during the COVID-19 pandemic. We're taking appropriate precautions and it's vital that you continue to do that in the community."

The MLK National Day of Service blood drive will be held Monday, Jan. 18 at Vitalant locations in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

For more information, visit www.vitalant.org.