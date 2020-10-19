World Dance for Humanity hosting virtual Halloween Dance Fest

Health

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The annual Thriller Dance Fest is going to be socially distant for this Halloween year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Dance for Humanity, a non-profit organization in Santa Barbara, is holding the first ever virtual global celebration.

This year is the 10th Anniversary of the Thrills & Chills Halloween event.

The virtual festive event will be over Zoom starting on October 24 at 3 p.m. then it will be followed with a Halloween Costume Dance Party on October 31 at 3 p.m.

The event will have a video montage of international dancers. Participants can submit their home video to the organization by October 25.

Dance instructors will hold THRILLER dance workshops on October 10th, 17th and 24th at 10:00 AM, and on October 14 and 21 at 6:00 PM. To register for THRILLS & CHILLS, click here.

The daily dance classes teaches steps to Halloween classics: Ghostbusters, Monster Mash and Stevie Wonder’s Superstition.

The programs are offered free of charge, with an option for participants to make a donation of any amount.

The organization has a “pay-what-you-can-afford” business model for donation that has successfully generated thousands of dollars in proceeds. They say the funds raised have been used to help people in need, here at home and halfway around the world. Locally, the donations have gone to the Santa Barbara Food Bank and 805UndocuFund.

Executive Director Janet Reineck says, “Through music, message, and movement, our daily Zoom classes help participants cope with what is going on in our country, racial injustice and police brutality in our nation, California wildfires, the plight of undocumented workers, hurricanes in the Gulf states, the ongoing COVID challenge, the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, even post-debate blues and the upcoming elections.”

Watch tonight on KEYT NewsChannel 3, KCOY News Channel 12 and KKFX Fox 11 news.