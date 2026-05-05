Skip to Content
Local Measures

2026 Lompoc Ballot: Measure B

KEYT
By
today at 3:20 pm
Published 3:32 pm

Measure B: Adopt a 0.5% special sales tax to generate $3.8 million annually towards roadway, street, and storm drain maintenance. "Revenues generated by this tax shall supplement and not supplant existing City funding for roadway rehabilitation and maintenance purposes, and shall be used to reduce existing maintenance backlogs that would otherwise remain unfunded, unless otherwise approved by the City Council at a public meeting."

"Yes" Vote: A "yes" vote would approve the sales tax increase by 0.5% in the city of Lompoc.

"No" Vote: A "no" vote would keep sales tax in the city of Lompoc the same.

Read more about Measure B
Article Topic Follows: Local Measures

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.