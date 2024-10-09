Santa Barbara Unified School District decision to end popular overnight science camp for 5th graders sparks anger, parents and students speak out at board meeting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—The trip in question is a stay at the Catalina Island Marine Institute, where 5th graders get hands-on marine biology lessons and outdoor adventures.

Parents and students at some schools in the district can raise the money, but other schools don't have the means.



Tuesday night, dozens of parents and students came to the Santa Barbara Unified School District board meeting to voice their anger and disappointment upon learning 5th graders at some schools won’t get to go on the annual Catalina Island Marine Institute field trip.



The district says this is an equity issue, saying it’s unfair that some schools have parents that are able to fundraise enough money for the kids to go, whereas other schools do not even have an active parent teacher association.



Parents at Tuesday's board meeting felt that disallowing overnight trips for the 5th graders doesn't help anyone.



Parents say the district’s decision came out of the blue



The district says overnight science trips will be allowed only for 6th graders at all schools, with the district fully funding the trip.



“Sixty percent of the student population here in Santa Barbara Unified School District are living below the poverty line. They’re free and reduced lunch students, their parents work, and they cannot afford to be out of work to fundraise for our students to be able to go on this additional trip. That's why we, as a district, are making sure we provide that opportunity—that one time at the sixth grade level,” said Santa Barbara Unified School District Assistant Superintendent Lynne Sheffield.



One parent argued the trip created equity within each school, because at the schools that could raise the money every 5th grader got to go.



“It creates opportunities for kids that don't get an opportunity. Like my kids won't wouldn't have an opportunity to go,” said Mitsuko McGavock, a mother of 5 who lives in Santa Barbara.

In past years, parents and students have raised thousands of dollars for an entire 5th grade class to be able to go on the Catalina Island trip.



Students and parents have proposed fundraising for the district as a whole.



“Instead of thinking creatively—and Santa Barbara is known for rallying around each other—To help everybody rise up, in this case, we're leveling down.”said Evan Pondel, a parent who lives in Santa Barbara.

District officials say they're going to be working with principals and parent teacher associations to come up with ways to use the money raised for purposes other than an overnight trip.



Parents will voice their concerns at the next board meeting October 23rd at 6 pm.

