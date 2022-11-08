Incumbent runs against three challengers for San Luis Obispo Mayor

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – As voters finish up casting their votes on Tuesday night, four candidates' race for San Luis Obispo Mayor nears its end.

On today's election ballot, incumbent Erica A. Stewart faces off with entrepreneur Jeffery Specht, retired fireman Richard Orcutt, and seventh-time SLO Mayor candidate Welder Donald Hedrick.

While they differ in their backgrounds, the four candidates all said their top priority is to address the homeless situation.

Stewart said her main goals are increasing housing and reducing the effects of climate change, all through a lens of equity, inclusivity, respect, and sustainability.

Specht, who also ran for mayor in 214, said his ideas include more free parking and that Cal Poly should build more housing on campus to reduce the burden on the rest of the town.

Also advocating free parking, Orcutt said his main priorities would touch on feeding the homeless, changing parking enforcement, preventing street crime and revitalizing downtown.

Hedrick said "we need jobs that can pay people to afford a house," adding that there's too much development driven by people from outside the area.

Updates on this race will be provided here as election results begin to come into the station.