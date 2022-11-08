Skip to Content
General Election 2022
7:43 pm
24th Congressional race has Salud Carbajal tested by Brad Allen

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY Calif. -  The 24th Congressional race has pediatric doctor Brad Allen taking on long time politician and incumbent Salud Carbajal.


It's a race being watched on the Central Coast and across the country.


Carbajal first went for the seat in 2015 to replace then Representative Lois Capps. He is a former Santa Barbara County Supervisor for the First District.

A victory will give Carbajal a new two-year term.


He campaigned saying he is already in office dealing with today's issues first hand in Congress.

"I know there are a lot of  challenges that our country and the Central Coast is facing right now.  Inflation, increased cost for gas, groceries, child care and housing. I know because my family is experiencing those as well and I have been working to address those issues," said Carbajal.


Allen says as a doctor and a small business owner he can solve the problems facing America without being a career politician, which he says Carbajal is.


"You know, career politicians in general have only worked in government , so their answer to everything seems to be  throw more money at it and more regulations.    In my 40 years as a pediatric heart surgeon, I have found that rarely worked in the real world," said Allen.

In a recent Newschannel debate, the candidates talked about a variety of issues ranging from nuclear power, to gun safety and student debt relief.

Both candidates have been aggressively campaigning for the undecided voters and to make sure decided voters are casting their ballots.

