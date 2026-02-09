Firefighters invite community to Disco Inferno Fundraiser in Summerland

SUMMERLAND, Calif. (KEYT) Leave it to firefighters to name a fundraiser " Disco Inferno "

The Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation is hosting its Second Annual Disco Inferno a week from Sunday .

It will take place at The Hanger at Bella Vista Ranch in Summerland

Santa Barbara South Coast Firefighter Foundation President Brian Lombardi said it will fund all sorts of things firefighters are involved with in the community.

They include the Junior Lifeguard Program, swim lessons, helmet and pads for sports and other community needs.

Gail Kvistad is a founding board member.

She did a little dance describing it.

"We are in a unique position that we get to sponsor this party to gain support for our infrastructure, so, come on down Feb. 22nd and join us at the Disco Inferno at the Bella Vista Hanger and get out your discos and let's do some Staying Alive."

Tickets are on sale now.

For more information visit https://sbsouthcoastff.com