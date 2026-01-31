Black History Event to Feature “Buddy” Gibson

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) A former band leader will take part in a Black History event called, "Paint My Pictures our Black American Stories."

On Saturday, Feb. 7, Leroy A. "Buddy" Gibson will talk about his life at the Museum of Ventura County.

Gibson grew up in the Tortilla Flats are of Ventura before moving to Oxnard when the freeway displace many people of color.

Gibson is pictured with his sister, at the start of their entertainment career, on the mural along Figueroa St. created by artists MB Hanrahan and Moses Mora, near the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

With the help of producer Justin Wayoro, Gibson has been creating a documentary series about his life and career and his creation of the first Ventura County flag that was chosen but never used.

"I just put out an article on my website about my whole music career which was done here in Ventura County and one of the things I want to bring forward is a salute to all the people in my band was in competition in the 50s and 60s, a lot of them are not here now but I want to say to there families I love every one of them," said Gibson, "I hope to be able on February 7, to bring to them my video posted on my website for them to see and hear me speak along the lines of my music career, it was very exciting and I hope I'll be able to do something and reach other musicians and upcoming musicians basically behind the scenes of music and the love of music for all."

Wayoro said he loved sharing history with his daughter.

" We just want to make it better future or people coming up and Buddy has a lot of valuable lessons he has taught me, filming this documentary and I have learned a lot of about myself and how music connects all of us," said Wayoro.

Gibson will be one of three keynote speakers on Saturday. Feb. 7, from 2-5:30 p.m. At the Museum of Ventura County.

The event is free to the public and there will be food and drinks available.

For more information visit, https://venturamuseum.org and https://BuddyGibsonJr.com