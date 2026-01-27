California Mid-State Fair Announces 2026 Retro 80s Theme

PASO ROBLES, Calif. (KEYT) – The California Mid-State Fair is going retro this year, kicking off it's 80th anniversary this summer. The official 2026 fair theme is Back to the 80s!

Celebrating eight decades of agriculture, entertainment, creativity, and community on the Central Coast, the fair will feature 80s themed decor, promotions, and activities through the fairgrounds – creating an atmosphere the fair says will be inspired by the music, fashion, and pop culture that defined the era.

"Celebrating 80 years is a meaningful moment for the California Mid-State Fair, and Back to the 80s gives us a fun and engaging way to honor our past while looking ahead,” said Colleen Bojorquez, Chief Executive Officer. “This theme invites our community to get creative, have fun, and be part of a shared celebration that reflects the spirit of the Fair.”

The 2026 California Mid-State Fair will take place July 15-26, 2026, at the Paso Robles Event Center.

For tickets and more information, visit the fair website here.

