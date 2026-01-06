“Raising Our Light” remembrance to mark 9th anniversary of deadly Montecito Mudslide

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) Anniversaries are not always easy. The anniversary of the Montecito debris flow or mudslide that claimed 23 lives is a prime example.

January 9, 2026 will mark the 8th year since the disaster caused by heavy rain following the devastating Thomas Fire.

It left hillsides denuded, meaning the burn scar left the hillsides without roots and vegetation to stabilize them.

Boulders came down during a torrential downpour and wiped out homes and lives.

Some people have moved away, while others have rebuilt.

Loves ones have courageously carried on.

Lalo Barajas, who owns the Rose Cafe on Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara, is a good example.

Barajas lost his partner of two decades, Peter Fleurat, 73, and the Hot Springs home they shared.

More than 100 homes were destroyed.

The others who died in the debris flow include Dr. Mark Mongomery, 54 and his daughter Caroline, 22, Joseph Francis Bleckel, 87, Martin Cabrera Munoz, 48, Alice and James Mitchell, 78 and 89, John McManigal, 61, Rebecca Raskin, 61, Roy Rohter, 84, Josephine Marie Franceschini Gower, 69, father and son David and Jack Cantin, 48 and 17, sister Morgan and Sawyer Corey, 25 and 12, and Marilyn Ramos, 27 and Jonathan and Kailly Benitez, 10 and 3, Pinit and Peerawat Sutthithepa, 30 and 6, and Richard Taylor, 79.

Some remains were never found.

Montecito Fire released the following information about the public event this Friday at 6 p.m.:

Raising Our Light is open to all community members. It is a casual gathering in front of Montecito Union School to reflect on what occurred to our community eight years ago and be reminded of the resilience we have built in the years since then.

Everyone is invited to gather in front of the school for a short program of speakers. The speakers will include Rev. Channing Smith from All Saints by the Sea, Suzanne Grimmesey of SBC Behavioral Wellness, Chief David Neels of Montecito Fire and our special guest this year is Lalo Barajas who will share his story of loss, recovery and progress since 1/9/18.

The program will conclude with Chief Neels reading the 23 names, bells will ring 23 times from local schools and churches and firefighters will light 23 candles.

After the program, everyone can gather in the school courtyard where Rosewood Miramar will provide complimentary warm beverages (hot chocolate) and cookies.

A search light will beam into the night sky from MUS, hopefully visible across much of the South Coast Friday night. This has become a tradition of the annual remembrance event.

This event is planned in partnership by Montecito Fire Department, Montecito Union School, Cold Spring School, SBC Behavioral Wellness, Office of First District Supervisor Roy Lee, SB Bucket Brigade and Cottage Health.

KEYT will provide a live stream for everyone who can’t attend in person.

Your News Channel will have a preview with Lalo Barajas on the news tonight.