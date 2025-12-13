‘Let it Glow” theme shines at boat parade

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) 'Tis the season for boat parades.

The Parade of Lights in Ventura is the only one along the coast that runs for two nights.

The parade with the "Let it Glow" theme filled Ventura Harbor Village on Friday and Saturday night.

Most people watching from the harbor sidewalk or from restaurants with views of the water including The Greek and Petit Cafe.

Others rode on sailboats, yachts, outriggers, electric boars or rented pedal boats.

Some looked like swans covered in lights.

There was also a carnival on the lawn.

Fireworks followed the parade each night at 8p.m.

The harbor is also hosted a Holiday Caroling Cruise through Dec. 23rd and a Santa paddles on Saturday Dec. 20, at 11 a.m.

For more information visit https://venturaharborvillage.com

.