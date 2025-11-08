Skip to Content
Mesa hosts Garden Party to help young people with housing and trauma programs

Mesa hosts first Garden Party fundraiser in Ojai
OJAI, Calif. (KEYT) The nonprofit Mesa that helps young adults overcoming homelessness held its first fundraiser.

Mesa is located in the Ojai Valley and offers transitional housing and trauma support programs for young adults.

The Mesa Garden Party took place at Taft gardens in Ojai on Nov. 1.

The money raised will support transitional housing for people ages 18-24.

Organizers honored former Casa Pacifica CEO Steve Elson and others for their support.

Mesa has launched a Root to Rise campaign with a goal of raising $6 million dollars.

For more information visit https://mesafarm.org

