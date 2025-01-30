Lunar New Year Celebrations light up local Communities! Everything Happening this Weekend on the Central Coast

It's the year of the Snake, which means its time to shed off bad energy and enjoy some community fun! Here's what's going on this weekend near and far:

SANTA BARBARA - SOUTH COUNTY

Snow Leopard Festival ~ Sunday, February 2nd in Santa Barbara

📍Santa Barbara Zoo

⏰ 10:00am - 3:00pm

🪩 80 tons of snow for sledding and snow play is in the forecast at the Santa Barbara Zoo for this frosty festival. Kids can watch snow leopards and other animals join in on the fun and enjoy some fun activities. Learn more here.

Lunar New Year Family Festival ~ Sunday, February 2nd in Santa Barbara

📍Michael Towbes Library Plaza

⏰ 1:00pm - 4:00pm

🪩 The Santa Barbara Public Library is teaming up with the Santa Barbara Chinese School to celebrate the start of the Lunar New Year. Fun activities like lantern making, paper cutting, calligraphy, & shadow puppets will be avaliable. Including traditional performances and food tasting! Learn more here.

Chinatown Remembered: A Celebration of Santa Barbara's Chinatown ~ January 31st & February 1st in Santa Barbara

📍El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park

⏰ 6:30pm - 10:00pm

🪩 This two-night event is a free, family-friendly experience that honors the traditions of the Chinese New Year while shedding light on the vibrant yet overlooked history of Santa Barbara’s Chinatown. Guests can explore the installation anytime between 6:30 PM and 10:00 PM on the grounds of El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park. Learn more here.

Rickie Lee Jones ~ Saturday, February 1st in Santa Barbara

📍Lobero Theatre

⏰ 7:30pm

🪩 The American musician and two-time Grammy winner will perform in Santa Barbara this weekend. The singer-songwriter has interpreted a wide range of songs and has recorded celebrated jazz-leaning albums including Girl at Her Volcano and Pop Pop. Learn more here.

Film Screening: Edward Scissorhands ~ January 31st & February 1st in Santa Barbara

📍SBIFF Film Center

⏰ Check for Showtimes

🪩 The SBIFF Film Center is showing Edward Scissorhands as part of their After Hours Classics series. "The solitary life of an artificial man – who was incompletely constructed and has scissors for hands – is upended when he is taken in by a suburban family." Learn more here.

SANTA MARIA - NORTH COUNTY

Orcutt Library Book Sale ~ Saturday, February 1st in Orcutt

📍Orcutt Branch Library

⏰ 10:00am - 1:30pm

🪩 Stop by the library to pick up a new book! Most items range from $0.50-$1.00 and all proceeds go to the local Orcutt Branch Library to purchase books, materials, supplies and programs. Learn more here.

Ukulele Lessons ~ Every Saturday in Santa Maria

📍Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum

⏰ 1:00pm - 2:00pm

🪩 This weekly class will teach students some musical skills and they can even enjoy the museum afterwards. Kids are invited to bring their own ukulele, if not, one can be provided for them. Learn more here.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY

Photo: San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lunar New Year Block Party ~ Thursday, January 30th in San Luis Obispo

📍Ah Louis Store

⏰ 6:00pm - 8:30pm

🪩 The Ah Louis Store has been at the heart of Lunar New Year celebrations for over 150 years. This free Lunar New Year celebration will feature cultural performances, delicious food booths, engaging activities, and a welcoming space to connect. Learn more here.

7th Annual Bob Marley Day ~ Saturday, February 1st in San Luis Obispo

📍Rod & Hammer Rock

⏰ 6:00pm

🪩 Pay homage to the legend of Reggae with a lineup stacked full of local talent, craft vendors and delicious food and drink specials. The lineup includes The Kicks, Rastan, True Zion, and Resination. Learn more here.

Gregory Alan Isakov ~ Saturday, February 1st in San Luis Obispo

📍Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo

⏰ 8:00pm

🪩 Musician Gregory Alan Isakov has cast an impressive presence on the indie-rock and folk worlds with his six full-length studio albums. Isakov stops by San Luis Obispo to perform his new record, Appaloosa Bones. Learn more here.

Cupid Paw Doggie Parade ~ Saturday, February 1st in Avila Beach

📍Avila Beach Promenade

⏰ 11:00am - 12:00pm

🪩 Enter your dog in this year's Cupid Paw Doggie Parade. Furry friends will compete for best dog costume, best dog/owner look alike, best holiday look, funniest costume, and best in show. All parade participants will receive goodie bags donated by Petco Arroyo Grande. Learn more here.

VENTURA COUNTY

Local Love Harvest Market ~ Sunday, February 2nd in Santa Paula

📍McKevett Park

⏰ 11:00am - 4:00pm

🪩 Plan ahead and grab those Valentine's day gifts early at this Love Market. This event will feature a DJ, fun kid-zone, yummy food, and lots of local vendors. Learn more here.

Love Market Pop-up Market ~ Saturday, February 1st in Camarillo

📍Village at the Park Neighborhood

⏰ 2:00pm - 6:00pm

🪩 Hosted by local businesses, this pop-up market will feature a ton of self-care essentials, jewelry, and beauty supplies – perfect gifts for your Valentine! Learn more here.