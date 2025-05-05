Law enforcement agencies searching for murder suspect who removed ankle monitor

By Steven Rosenbaum

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) — The search for a murder suspect in Van Zandt County was called off just after noon on Monday with the suspect still at large.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday morning that deputies were searching for Trevor McEuen, who was charged with capital murder in neighboring Kaufman County. He was set to go on trial Monday, but removed his ankle monitor, authorities said.

McEuen was charged in death of Aaron Martinez, who was shot and killed in May of 2023.

Deputies were looking for McEuen near US Highway 80 east of Grand Saline, about 65 miles east of Dallas. Video from CBS News Texas Chopper showed at least a dozen law enforcement officers and vehicles in the area.

The death of Aaron Martinez Relatives told CBS News Texas after his death that Martinez moved to Forney to open a horse training ranch. His new neighbor, McEuen, told Martinez that Hispanics were not welcome, the relatives said.

Incident reports showed that Martinez had safety concerns dating back to at least July of 2022, when he told police that McEuen pointed a gun at him, fired at his property and threatened his employees. He didn’t pursue charges.

McEuen’s father later told police Martinez had also shot guns in their direction, which Martinez’s father denied. Arrest documents showed that McEuen admitted to killing Martinez.

CBS News Texas requested comment Monday from two of the attorneys listed as representing McEuen in the murder trial.

