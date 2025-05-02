UPS tractor-trailer rips open, scatters hundreds of packages on interstate after crash

By Rachael Lardani

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A UPS tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Interstate 78 in Lebanon County on Friday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

State troopers said the UPS tractor-trailer and a dump truck collided in the westbound lanes just east of the Interstate 81 interchange in Swatara Township at 4:06 a.m.

The UPS tractor-trailer ripped open in the crash and went off the interstate.

Hundreds of packages that were inside the UPS trailer were scattered across the highway.

Dispatch said no injuries were reported.

There’s a massive backup in the area as crews work to clean up the scene. Traffic is slowly moving through using the left lane. Expect delays.

The Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown Station is investigating.

Photos from the scene show boxes thrown across the interstate from the torn UPS trailer.

This crash was a result of a previous crash that involved a Pennsylvania State Police cruiser on Interstate 78 westbound just a mile away that caused an extensive backlog.

