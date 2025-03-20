Meet the Philadelphia Drunken Knitwits, who make knitting in public fun

By Kerri Corrado

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — They’re known as the Philadelphia Drunken Knitwits. Sip by sip, stitch by stitch, the group socializes, grabs some cocktails and food, and knits together, a little tipsy, once a week.

They say they are knit-a-holics.

“We like to be very open about knitting in public,” Philadelphia’s head Knitwit Allison Covey said.

The Drunken Knitwits are known throughout the world.

The group started in Oxford in the UK in 2012.

There are now chapters in Australia, Madrid and Dublin, to name a few.

Covey said she brought the idea to Philly and the group has been meeting since 2017.

The group’s stop on Wednesday was Lucha Cartel in Old City, and it’s all about having fun.

“Most of us are a little younger than some of the knitting groups that meet, and we are looking for other people who want to get together and knit and talk about jobs and life and crafting,” Covey said.

“I had to learn how to actively drink and knit at the same time. I am not used to doing that — it took a while,” Emma Geiler said.

The Drunken Knitwits say the best part is getting everyone together and the sense of community and friendship.

“I work as a nanny and my closest friend was 9 months old and I wanted to find more friends in the area,” Geiler said. “It’s been so fun. I am obsessed with this group. I tell everyone about it.”

“When we come together it’s so much more than knitting and crochet, it’s really about the community camaraderie. It’s extremely localized,” Rebecca Macleon said.

And it doesn’t stop there.

The group also does yarn-bombing, which means they put yarn art throughout the city.

They’ve hit multiple areas — with permission — like the Singing Fountain on Passyunk Ave, Cherry Street Pier and Fitler Square.

“Whatever seems to need a little cheer,” Covey said.

They hope their artwork and public knitting inspires others to join in on the craft.

“It’s really fun,” Geiler said. “I enjoy watching people take pictures of it.”

