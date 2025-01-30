Brevard Co. principal, teacher threw parties monthly, provided alcohol for kids, report says

By Meghan Moriarty, Bob Hazen

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — WESH 2 is getting new information about a Brevard County teacher arrested after attending what authorities are calling a drunken house party with students.

Update 1/30/2025: WESH 2 spoke with Kenneth Weaver, the attorney representing Karly Anderson. He said his client had nothing to do with the party on January 19. He said she was out to dinner with her colleague and friend Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan when police called about a party happening at Hill-Brodigan’s home. Weaver said when Anderson and Hill-Brodigan arrived at the home, students were clearing out. He said Anderson is no longer working for the district.

According to an arrest report, students who attended a house party at a Brevard County’s principal’s house told police there had been similar parties there several times in the past.

Cocoa Beach police arrested Elizabeth Hill-Brodigan and Karly Anderson. Hill-Brodigan was the principal of Roosevelt Elementary School, and Anderson was a third-grade teacher. The principal is accused of hosting a party at her house with more than 100 kids, and police say Anderson was there as a guest.

Investigators say they found one child at the house last weekend who was vomiting and needed help from paramedics. They also arrested one girl for driving drunk from the party and cited another teenager for possession of marijuana.

While this was happening, police said Hill-Brodigan came outside to the edge of her driveway. Then, she went back inside and turned off all her lights, according to an arrest report.

An arrest report for Anderson says that multiple students told police that “parties like this happen once or twice a month.” It doesn’t say how old the students were, but they appeared to be high school age.

They also said the party was advertised on Snapchat and Hill-Brodigan had students help make preparations for it. They told investigators there was alcohol readily available in multiple coolers, some people were using marijuana, and one student was seen pointing a gun at another person who was recording video.

Brevard County Public Schools placed both Hill-Brodigan and Anderson on leave during the investigation.

The teacher is facing charges of child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The principal is too, along with hosting an open house party.

