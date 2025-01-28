University of Houston’s Donna Stokes Earns Prestigious White House STEM Mentoring Award Celebrating a Legacy of Leadership, Innovation, and Student Success

By Francis Page, Jr.

January 28, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In the heart of Houston, where innovation meets ambition, one educator stands as a beacon of excellence in STEM mentorship—Dr. Donna Stokes. A veteran physics professor at the University of Houston (UH), Dr. Stokes has been honored with the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics, and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM)—the nation’s highest distinction for mentorship in these critical fields. This White House honor isn’t just another accolade—it’s a testament to Stokes’ lifelong dedication to shaping the next generation of scientists, educators, and innovators. With a career spanning decades at UH’s College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics (NSM), her impact extends far beyond the lecture halls and research labs.

From Physics Enthusiast to Nationally Recognized Mentor Dr. Stokes’ passion for physics ignited at an early age. Encouraged by supportive high school teachers and a counselor who recognized her potential, she pursued a physics degree at Southern University, where she earned a full scholarship. “When people ask me how I became a physicist, I always say, a scholarship brought me to physics, but my passion for science and math kept me in the field,” Stokes recalls. She continued her academic journey at the University of Houston, earning both a Master of Science and a Ph.D. in physics. Rather than seeking opportunities elsewhere, Stokes remained fiercely loyal to her alma mater, eventually joining UH as a faculty member following a post-doctoral fellowship at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory.

A Champion for STEM Education and Mentorship Throughout her career, Dr. Stokes has worn many hats—scientist, educator, advisor, and mentor. She has served as physics faculty undergraduate academic adviser, associate dean of undergraduate affairs and student success, and faculty mentor for UH student organizations like the Astronomy Society and the Society of Physics Students. Beyond her work with students, she is a strong advocate for STEM teacher preparation through her involvement with teachHouston, an NSM initiative dedicated to training the next wave of science and math educators. “Throughout my career, I had great mentors who selflessly supported me and served as role models,” she says. “Their dedication inspired me to pay it forward and provide the same support to others on their journey in STEM.”

An Award-Winning Educator with a National Impact Dr. Stokes is no stranger to recognition. Over the years, she has earned numerous accolades, including: ✅ UH Teaching Excellence Awards ✅ 2023 UH Honors College Outstanding Fellowship Mentorship Award ✅ 2011 UH Provost Academic Advising and Mentoring Award ✅ National Science Foundation Career Award ✅ National Research Council Post-Doctoral Associateship Award Her latest honor—the PAESMEM award—is managed by the National Science Foundation and selected by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Each awardee receives a $10,000 grant and an invitation to Washington, D.C., where they participate in professional development events with other top educators and STEM mentors from across the nation. University of Houston President Renu Khator praised Dr. Stokes’ contributions, stating: “Professor Stokes’ enduring commitment to mentoring future leaders in science and mathematics is truly remarkable. She’s leaving an indelible imprint on our campus and society, strengthening it for generations to come.” Her colleagues also recognize the magnitude of her achievements. NSM Dean Dan Wells noted: “Our college truly benefits from Dr. Stokes’ expertise as a scientist, her talents as a teacher, and her willingness to mentor both students and junior faculty. She is most deserving of this honor.”

Inspiring the Future of STEM While Dr. Stokes is honored to receive the PAESMEM award, her true passion remains in inspiring and guiding the next generation. “Spotlighting STEM educators, researchers, and mentors is essential to showcasing the critical role they play in developing the scientists of tomorrow,” she says. “It is imperative to have STEM educators who can foster the next generation of scientists to address local and national challenges.” With her unwavering dedication, brilliance, and leadership, Dr. Donna Stokes continues to uplift and empower aspiring scientists—one student, one classroom, and one breakthrough at a time.

About the University of Houston The University of Houston is a Tier One public research university, home to world-class faculty, strategic industry partnerships, and a diverse student body of over 46,000 students. Recognized as a federally designated Hispanic, Asian American, and Native American Pacific Islander-serving institution, UH continues to drive academic excellence, innovation, and community engagement.

