Huge sinkhole forces families out of homes

By Taylor Hess

SHIPPENSBURG, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — Two Cumberland County families have been forced out of their homes by a massive sinkhole.

One of those families includes a couple and their two kids.

Brandi McCarty and her boyfriend, Carl Young, said a typical Tuesday turned into a nightmare when the depression opened up in front of their home on South Queen Street in Shippensburg.

“I would say anywhere between 30 to 50 feet,” Young said.

McCarty and Young said there was a water main leak that flooded the basement, forcing the family to go without heat.

Shortly after that, crews started to work outside. That’s when things took a turn for the worse.

“They started digging first because there was a water main break. And then when they were covering that up, then the sewer line busted. And that’s when they found the sinkhole,” McCarty said.

Cracks have formed across the living room walls.

The Shippensburg Fire Department said a structural engineer will evaluate the properties.

McCarty and Young are hopeful the borough will help.

“I mean, you got to keep your head high and just hope for the best,” Young said.

