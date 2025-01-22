Devil at the door: North Texas homeowner shaken after disturbing Ring camera incident

By Erin Jones

CARROLTON, Texas (KTVT) — A Carrollton homeowner is on edge after a person showed up at her door wearing a disturbing mask.

The person was holding a sign with the Bible verse “Revelation 20: 1-15” on it. It’s something police are now monitoring.

“I’m scared,” the homeowner said. “I’m scared to leave the house. I’m scared to be at the house.”

She did not want to share her name but gave details to CBS News Texas about what happened in her neighborhood near West Hebron Parkway and Highway 121 last Saturday around 8:00 p.m.

“My husband and I had gone out to dinner, and we had stopped off at the store to pick up a Powerball ticket and I was waiting in the car for him and my Ring notification went off,” she said.

She said she saw a masked person in her driveway. The person walked through the side yard to her front door.

“And the person popped up on the video with that goat mask on and they were approaching my door,” the homeowner said.

She noticed the person pretended to knock and was holding a sign with a Bible verse on it.

“It’s about the end of times,” she said. “It’s about judgment day. I freaked out. I mean I was… I couldn’t even think of anything.”

She said she called Carrollton police, but the person had already left.

Police said a report was filed, but they found no crime had occurred so now, they’re monitoring the situation.

“It’s really scary,” neighbor Gloria Johns said. “I’m not aware of anything like this ever happening and I hope they catch him.”

On social media, posts about this incident have gained a lot of attention.

The homeowner said if this is someone pulling a prank, she’d tell them to be careful.

“From my post, a lot of people are saying they would probably shoot the person,” she said. “I wish it were fake because it has really affected me.”

The homeowner said she’s been told police will be patrolling the neighborhood.

Police are encouraging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

