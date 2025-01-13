Texas man arrested, accused of stalking Caitlin Clark

By KCCI Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A Texas man has been arrested after investigators say he sent a series of threatening and sexually explicit messages to Caitlin Clark on social media.

Michael Lewis, 55, was taken into custody Sunday in Indianapolis. Prosecutors say Lewis made numerous posts and messages directed at Clark, some of which were sexually violent.

According to court documents, Lewis traveled from Texas to Indianapolis with the intent of being closer to Clark. When he was visited by law enforcement last week regarding his messages, he claimed to be on vacation in Indianapolis and said the messages were “an imaginary relationship,” prosecutors say.

Investigators say Lewis continued to message Clark after being contacted by law enforcement.

Lewis is charged with stalking, a Level 5 Felony, which carries a sentencing range of 1-6 years and up to $10,000 in fines.

Clark, a West Des Moines native who broke the NCAA Division I scoring record while playing at Iowa, is entering her second season with the WNBA’s Indiana Fever.

