Court date pushed back for former dental surgery employee accused of assaulting unconscious patients

By Jonathan Greco

PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A preliminary hearing for a former Stillwater dental surgery employee accused of assaulting unconscious patients was pushed back.

Cody Stolfa appeared before a judge on Monday, asking that his preliminary hearing be pushed back another month.

He faces more than 30 counts in Payne County, including sexual battery for allegedly violating victims who were recovering from dental surgery as well as aggravated possession of child pornography.

In November, Payne County District Attorney Laura Thomas said Stolfa needs to be off the streets.

“It’s disgusting, and he’s a predator and he does it when victims are their most vulnerable, basically unconscious,” Thomas said.

The judge set his bond at $50,000 for each of the 17 cases, adding up to $850,000.

