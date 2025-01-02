USPS worker stabbed to death ordering sandwich at deli

By Naveen Dhaliwal

Click here for updates on this story

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A United States Postal Service worker was fatally stabbed while ordering a sandwich at a deli in Harlem, sources told CBS News New York.

The NYPD have a person of interest in custody.

Police sources said the postal worker, 36, was on the job when he was attacked at the deli, which is located on Lenox Avenue between 118th and 119th Streets.

He was ordering food when it happened. A deli worker said the postal worker was ordering a sandwich when another man got angry, disputing who was supposed to order first. In that instant, the deli worker said the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the postal worker.

Police said the 36-year-old was stabbed in the stomach and transported to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.