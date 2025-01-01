Family searching for stolen dog after car thief also takes beloved pet

By Shardaa Gray

Click here for updates on this story

BERWYN, Illinois (WBBM) — A Berwyn family is frantically searching for their missing dog, after a thief stole their car while their beloved pet was inside.

Rafael Corona said he’ll stop at nothing to find his 14-year-old Pomeranian, Wally, who he called “my best friend.” He has been passing out flyers to several businesses on Cermak Road in Berwyn after his dog and SUV were stolen on Sunday.

“He’s literally seen my family grow, and create my family, and become part of my family,” Corona said. “Becoming a dad and watching my son and dog create their own bond has been so rewarding.”

On Sunday afternoon, Corona’s white 2017 Subaru Forester SUV was stolen from his garage in an alleyway near Cermak Road and Ridgeland Avenue.

“I’m loading up my car with laundry, my dog follows me down like he always does, and he does this all the time, so I don’t even think twice of it, you know what I mean? As I’m putting my stuff in the car, he hops in the car,” Corona said.

Corona said he started the car, circled back inside to get his family, and when he came back outside, the car was gone. Cornoa said he and his wife are determined to find their dog. After police took their report about the theft, his wife wasted no time getting surveillance video.

“My wife handed me our 2-year-old, and she ran to the businesses right away to get a visual on the cameras,” he said.

He’s asked neighbors and neighboring businesses if they have surveillance video.

“Following up with businesses, I was able to get even more footage. So we have a substantial amount of evidence of who it might be,” he said.

Surveillance video clearly shows a woman walking down an alley, looking around, and then entering Corona’s garage, and driving down the alley in Corona’s SUV.

Another surveillance video shows a different angle of the woman driving on Cermak Road.

About 30 minutes after Corona’s SUV was stolen, Illinois State Police responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway near Harlem Avenue. Police said the Subaru was the same one reported stolen out of Berwyn. No one was injured in the crash.

Corona said Berwyn police immediately called and told him about the crash.

“That was good. I’m able to go to that area and canvass,” he said.

Corona didn’t find Wally. He said his SUV can be replaced, but not his lifelong friend.

“Keep the car. Bring us our boy back,” he said.

Corona said he’s offering a $1,000 reward for Wally to come back home safely.

Anyone with information should reach out to the Berwyn Police Department’s confidential crime tip hotline at (708) 749-6564.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.