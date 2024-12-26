Operation Grateful Goodies: Omaha’s Jewish community hands out hundreds of gift boxes on first day of Hanukkah

By McKenzy Parsons

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — The Jewish community spread holiday joy with people working on Wednesday, away from their families, to save and protect Omaha’s citizens.

They shared over 350 gift boxes to more than 110 locations around the metro today.

The thank you gift boxes were filled with homemade treats and were delivered to police officers, firefighters, air traffic controllers, 24-hour pharmacies, Offutt Air Force Base, nursing homes and more.

