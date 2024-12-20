Building a better future: Michigan non-profit teaching construction skills

By FOX 17 News

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan (WXMI) — “I was in and out the streets, not making the best decisions in life. I just wanted to try something different, more positive.”

For Darion Boyd that different started here at Next Step of West Michigan.

The non-profit, which is under the umbrella of Mel Trotter Ministries, helps people who are facing some tough times learn construction and manufacturing skills that will mean more than just a paycheck.

“We give students projects here and when they’re able to design something and build something and do it with their hands, there’s a sense of pride,” said Next Step of West Michigan Executive Director David Boult.

And along with that pride, the skills they earn fill a real need in our community.

“They want to actually be in here building and to help our community with our skills gap, right?” explained Boult. “We’ve got construction skills gap. We’ve got a wood manufacturing skills gap. And we want to see young people and adults fall in love with working with their hands, whether it’s woodworking, whether it’s carpentry, whether it’s cabinet making. You know, we just want to see them be enjoy what they do, and also be contributing members of our society through employment.”

That is something that Darion and over 250 others have built for themselves. And in his time here he has even been on the crew that helped build the downtown Grand Rapids Christmas market’s shops.

“It builds a lot of critical thinking skills, and it helps you, I think it helps you be a better person,” Darion told me. “Because once you understand critical thinking, you can think critically about situations in life outside of work. That’s always a great thing.”

Something Max Boven sees every day as the Employment and Community Coordinator for Next Step.

“You’re also teaching them life skills along the way, and you’re able to impact and reach out to them. And when they’re there in the morning, you’re having coffee with them, and that is when you really understand the person and the challenges,” Max said. “But the skills that they have and how that’s that’s not the barrier they’re experiencing, is not what defines them, but really what they do next.”

That next thing is already is already underway. With tiny homes set to be built by Next Step in this lot next to the non-profit’s building.

Using real skills to solve a real problem.

“I never realized that I needed a place like this,” Darion said. “I was always so pushed off on trying new opportunities, and once I came here, it opened my eyes, and it allowed me to see that if you take on different opportunities when you are uncomfortable, that’s when most of the progress is made.”

According to their website, Next Step is 80% sustainable through the revenue they take in, and if you want to help they are holding an in-person shop featuring work done by the students on Friday, December 20th from 8:30 until 3:30 at their 100 Garden Street location.

If you miss the shop, or need a gift any other time of year, you can check out their handmade gifts and crafts online!

