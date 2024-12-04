Holiday season brings uptick in phone, internet scams

By John MacLauchlan and Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI (WFOR) — The holiday season can not only bring out the best in people, but it can also bring out the worst.

Multiple law enforcement agencies say at this time of year they see an uptick in phone, internet and other types of scams. Fortunately, most cases ended with the intended target refusing to give money and contacting law enforcement.

According to the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office, in some of the most common scams the would-be thieves tell their intended targets that they are law enforcement officers and make false claims about missing jury duty or about a fake criminal case. They then offer to make everything right for a price. The sheriff’s office said if someone contacts you asking for money, purporting to be from a law enforcement agency, any government organization or utility company, a bank or a credit card company, hang up immediately and call the organization yourself.

Another sure sign of a scam is anyone asking for payment for anything via gift cards or Bitcoin.

Another scam involves a distressing message from someone claiming to be a family member or friend in need of money. In that case, hang up and call the family member or friend directly before sending any money.

When shopping online, be leery of deals that sound too good to be true or urge you to act immediately. Also, be cautious of links provided in emails and online advertising.

When you’re out shopping, keep valuables out of view and locked securely in your vehicle.

Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody’s office, in partnership with local law enforcement, the Florida Retail Federation, and the Better Business Bureau, launched the 2024 Holiday Consumer Protection Guide.

The guide, designed to help Floridians shop and donate safely, includes tips for secure payment methods, advice for avoiding fraudulent charities and a list of recalled products to watch out for. It also addresses the growing issue of porch piracy.

