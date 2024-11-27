U-Haul chase ends in crash, driver wanted for questioning in homicide

By Stephen Cohn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — A chase involving a U-Haul truck ended Tuesday morning in a crash near 52nd Street and Glendale Avenue in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it started chasing the vehicle near Carver Park at 8th and Brown streets. That pursuit continued for more than 20 minutes before it was discontinued because of the danger posed. However, the pursuit resumed a short time later, until the low-speed crash into a parked SUV.

Deputies said the 44-year-old man driving the U-Haul was wanted in connection to a homicide, but they have not released details on where or when that homicide occurred. The Sheriff’s Office said the man was also wanted on a possible probation violation and a sex offender registry violation.

Officials arrested the 44-year-old man driving the U-Haul as well as a passenger, a 43-year-old woman.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the U-Haul driver ran numerous stop signs during the pursuit, struck several parked cars, hit two squads and sideswiped a Milwaukee County Transit System bus during the pursuit, which lasted nearly an hour.

There were no injuries.

