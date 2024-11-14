Kaua’i man calls for safer roads, more aloha from drivers after crash

By Mika Miyashima

KAUAI, Hawaii (KITV) — A Kauai man is pleading with people to drive safer after being hit by a car right outside of his Kilauea home.

Eli Sandoval is on the long road to recovery after he was hit last month while checking his mail on Kahiliholo Road.

He stepped out of his car to check his mailbox on the way home from work, when a vehicle hit his car head-on, sending him flying into the air.

Sandoval’s injuries included a concussion, two broken legs, a fractured pelvis and a torn ACL.

He’s now wheelchair bound and said it could be about six months until he can walk again.

Sandoval hopes the incident can spark change in both drivers and officials to make the road safer.

“I would really love to advocate for more signage and for some speed bumps,” Sandoval explained. “People really fly up and down this road all day and night and it’s a residential road with people’s animals. I mean, I’ve seen people almost get hit, even on my way home from the hospital.”

The Kauai police department says the crash is under investigation.

Officers cited two people but no arrests have been made at this time.

Sandoval’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for his medical bills while he’s unable to work.

