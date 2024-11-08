Santa Fe High School head football coach resigns amid hazing investigation

By Faith Egbuonu

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Former Santa Fe High School head coach Andrew Martinez has resigned following hazing allegations into the school’s football team. Martinez made the announcement on the football team’s X page on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. KOAT asked Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham if anti-hazing legislation will be addressed after details emerged into the investigation involving student-athletes on its football team.

“I think that folks should expect us to have a very robust public safety agenda, and we will be looking at that again. I’m concerned about what’s going on in schools. I’m concerned about our universities,” Lujan Grisham told KOAT.

“I think we got a body of law that addresses that, but if we need that to be stiffer and more straightforward, then I am very open to having that be part of our package,” Lujan Grisham said.

Update: KOAT reached out to Santa Fe Public Schools superintendent Hilario Chavez regarding the timing of Martinez’s resignation and reason, but we did not receive a response. However, Chavez confirmed Martinez had been employed with Santa Fe High since 2017.

On Wednesday, Martinez did confirm with KOAT via text that he had resigned shortly after his announcement. He sent the following text message:

“Yes, I have resigned from the high school. I do feel it is the best thing to do at this time.”

Santa Fe police Deputy Chief of Police Benjamin Valdez spoke with KOAT on Tuesday, Oct. 29, regarding an alleged assault involving a 14-year-old student and student-athletes on the Santa Fe Demons football team inside of its locker room on Friday, Oct. 4.

“It will not be tolerated. It’s not a joke. There should be zero tolerance for this type of conduct. This should not be permitted in any sports or any organization,” Valdez told KOAT during an interview on Tuesday.

“We were notified on Oct. 8. A call came into the crisis line and had information about a potential hazing, which appeared after further investigation to possibly meet the criteria for sexual assault. The reason being is the allegations were a student was held down and another student, put their genitals in their mouth,” Valdez said.

Note: Names listed in the 10-page police report were redacted before final release. KOAT submitted an IPRA request for the police report at the start of the allegations in early October, but it was not available for public release until redaction was complete.

Alleged victim stated that (name redacted) and unnamed student pushed him to the ground. Alleged victim stated that (name) and unnamed student held his arm down while (name) sat on his legs. At the time, alleged victim stated he told them to “stop” multiple times. Following attempts of alleged victim kicking at (name) to keep him away—alleged victim stated that (name) then pulled down his grey sweatpants and boxers. Alleged victim stated an unnamed student began holding his face and the suspect’s testicles made contact with alleged victim’s cheek and mouth. According to police report, alleged victim yelled “stop” as the incident occurred. Alleged victim stated being held down for a minute to a minute and a half. Then when the suspects left, alleged victim stayed behind to wash face and vomited. According to police report, alleged victim felt “powerless” during the incident.

“We had our officers go out there. They made contact with Santa Fe Public Schools, started tracking down to find out who the victim was, made contact with the student victim and their parents to start looking into the allegation that was made,” Valdez said.

“Based on an investigation, that investigation is ongoing. So, there was enough for us to believe that there is at least the possibility that this did occur. The school did take swift action. They dealt with some students administratively and also with some of the coaching staff because it did involve members of the football team,” Valdez told KOAT.

What we know so far Santa Fe High School head football Coach Andrew Martinez was put on administrative leave before his resignation. According to Santa Fe Public Schools, it was Martinez’s second time put on leave since the start of allegations in October 2024. According to Santa Fe Public School Public Information Officer Tara Melton, a “handful of students were suspended for the incident.” Santa Fe Public Schools superintendent, Hilario Chavez, chose to not comment on the specific number of student-athletes when we asked but confirmed Martinez’s leave of absence for the remainder of the season via email on Thursday, Oct. 24. Chavez also confirmed football games will continue on for the remainder of the season. Santa Fe police could not release the ages and grades of those allegedly involved until they’re able to determine the “perpetrators and what actions need to be taken.” As of Thursday, Nov. 11, no charges have been filed. According to school officials, Joe Jiron will be the interim head coach and LouAnn Padilla will be the interim athletic manager. Multiple calls were made to Martinez following the allegations before and after being put on administrative leave, but calls were not returned. It is unclear if the student-athletes will be allowed back to school after the investigation is complete. According to SFPD, it will be up to the school to make the decision. In October, Superintendent Hilario Chavez told KOAT student-athletes at all grade levels will be required to complete an anti-hazing online class each athletic season moving forward. SFPD is also investigating up to two other incidents that occurred with the Santa Fe Demons football team prior to October’s alleged incident. “It’s really traumatizing. You’re looking at a 14-year-old that experienced something this traumatic from peers and people that they play sports with. It shouldn’t be that type of experience. It is very tragic,” Valdez said.

Note: According to SFPD, detectives are currently working with the alleged victim, their family and individuals listed to have been involved in the incident to determine their culpability.

“We’re looking to the criminal aspect of it to see what charges, if any, will be filed and to what extent they will be. If it is deemed that a sexual offense did happen, we could be looking at felony sexual assault charges for someone that did actions that they thought was potentially hazing,” Valdez told KOAT.

Valdez stated if charges are filed once the investigation is complete, SFPD will make its recommendation and send it to the District Attorney’s office for evaluation. Additionally, the juvenile probation office will further evaluate the charges.

“At a bare minimum, we have students being held down against their will. That is a very serious charge as well, which can meet the grounds of potentially kidnapping. Once we get through the investigation and we can see what the involvement was based on the intent of those that were involved, then we could go and flesh out what the charges,” Valdez said.

Where to report? (within Santa Fe jurisdiction) Santa Fe Police Hotline: 505-438-3710 “I would encourage folks if they are aware that there are hazing or other types of misconduct occurring within our schools, they have a hotline that you can call into to provide that information,” Valdez told KOAT.

“You’re also able to call the police department if it happened in our jurisdiction, and we can coordinate with the schools to look into the matter. We want to make sure that parents feel safe as students feel safe to voice those concerns,” Valdez said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

