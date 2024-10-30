Baltimore police officer suspended, faces assault charges for domestic-related incident
By Adam Thompson
BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer is facing first-degree assault charges after a domestic-related incident, police said.
Officer Eli Eugene Winston had his police powers suspended and is on home detention without pay, Baltimore police confirmed.
No other information was provided.
