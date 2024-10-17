Couple finds love through Facebook with help from their mothers

By David George

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — On April 28th, 2023 – a Friday evening – Gwendolyn Perrone made a humorous post in a popular group on Facebook.

“I was goofing around on one of my favorite pages, Life in Idaho Falls, which I love because of all of the camaraderie on it, everybody’s comments and things like that. And I thought I would be silly and ask people, ‘Where do I find a special page to get a daughter-in-law?’”

Little did she know, she was already on the right page.

The social media group Perrone posted in boasts over 70,000 members, and provides a forum for community members to converse and communicate about a wide variety of issues, mostly local in nature, and some – like Perrone’s – entirely personal.

Just this week, Perrone posted a follow-up, complete with an image of the original post, to announce her son Danny’s engagement to his girlfriend, Nicole Cleveland- an event which was sparked by the timely response of another mother back in 2023.

“The comments were a riot,” Perrone said. “My husband and I watched the comments pile up all night and couldn’t stop laughing, because people said things like, ‘Well, if this (post) actually works, let me know.’”

Monica Layton commented on the original post with a picture of her daughter, Nicole.

Perrone saw Layton’s comments, and the two mother’s began a private messaging conversation, where the matchmaking magic began.

“I loved Gwen’s post in the Facebook group,” Layton said. “I thought that the post itself was kind of bold, like me. … After we started private messaging, (Perrone) told me a little bit of Danny’s background prior to us introducing them.”

Looking back on the experience, Layton reflected: “I don’t know, for some reason it just clicked, and I literally told her that I felt that those two were destined to be together.”

Now, one year and eight months later, the proof is in the pudding and both mothers feel vindicated at the success their children have enjoyed in dating, and finally, their formal engagement.

“I was just like, ‘I cannot believe this is happening,’” said Nicole. “The fact that it all came from Facebook kind of threw me for a loop. To think that my crazy mom would comment (on a post) like that — but it ended up working out for the best.”

In an interview with East Idaho News, the couple reflected on their unlikely courtship.

“It was kind of awkward at first,” Nicole said. “We were just trying to get to know each other. But now looking back at it, over the year and eight months now, honestly, it’s the best kind of hidden surprise, something we didn’t even ask for or expect.”

The couple gives some credit to social media for bringing them together – along with their proactive mothers.

“If we didn’t have social media we probably wouldn’t have come together, because that’s how we found each other and first messaged each other,” Danny said. “Honestly, the first thing I saw on her profile was her smile, and I noticed that she was a big nature lover like I am. And so I waited a few days and then messaged her.”

Danny popped the question to Nicole on Monday while on a trip to the U Pick Redbarn, a local pumpkin patch. While Nicole was busy selecting the perfect pumpkin for an upcoming carving party, Danny carefully placed her engagement ring in open view.

“When she turned around, I had the ring sitting out,” Danny said. “She didn’t notice at first, but then she looked down and she realized what was going on, and kind of started to cry a little bit.”

Danny and Nicole’s wedding is set for October 2026.

“The best relationship advice I ever got was that communication and trust is key,” said Danny.

Nicole was born and raised in Idaho Falls and graduated from Taylor’s Crossing. Danny was born in Chandler, Arizona. His family moved to Idaho seven years ago.

In reflecting on the happy circumstances their families enjoy now, the mothers agreed that without the new role of social media I modern life, Danny and Nicole probably wouldn’t have been able to connect.

“When it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be,” Gwendolyn Perrone said.

