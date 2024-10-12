Judiciary employees are cautioned after data breach from hacker

By KITV News Staff

HONOLULU (KITV) — State judiciary employees are being told to monitor their credit following a data breach.

Cybercriminals hacked into an employee’s email inbox and accessed files with personal information for all judiciary employees used to process payroll.

That information includes names, addresses, social security numbers and birth dates.

The judiciary’s IT security system detected the breach last Friday night, Oct. 4, 2024.

This affects about $26,000 current and previous employees who had been working for the judiciary as of June 2021.

