Woman sentenced to prison for identity theft

LAFAYETTE, Lousiana (KATC) — A Lafayette woman has been sent to federal prison in an identity theft case.

Sommers Robertson, 45, was sentenced to 21 months in prison, followed by three years of probation, for using someone else’s Social Security number.

According to a release from the US Attorney’s Office, the investigation began in October 2022 when police received a complaint that Robertson had rented an apartment via fraud. They did a records check and found some active warrants for her, and she was arrested. Officers found some identity documents in her apartment that included a driver’s license, state ID cards, Social Security cards and other documents that belonged to other people.

One of the Social Security Number cards showed the name of an individual with the initials M.F.M. which had been issued on September 8, 2022. After an investigation, police found Robertson went to the Social Security office in Opelousas that day, met with employees there and claimed she was that person. She asked for a new card, and she provided false documentation to get it – including a driver’s license and personal details.

Because of these false representations, the SSA issued a Social Security Number card to an address provided by Robertson.

Robertson pleaded guilty on May 30, 2024, and admitted that she knowingly provided the Social Security Administration with false documents and purported to be an individual she was not in order to obtain a Social Security Number card with the intent to deceive.

The case was investigated by Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Danny Siefker.

