Man charged with young boy’s murder after child was scalded in bathtub dies

By Carrie Hodgin

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — A young boy who was scalded with hot water in a bathtub has died, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a home on Cain Forest Drive around 11:45 p.m. on July 21. Deputies said when they arrived, they were told a child had accidentally poured a pot of water on himself. However, an investigation led investigators to believe a man placed the child in a bathtub of scalding hot water.

James Huff was arrested by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in August, just over a month after the incident occurred. At the time, Huff was charged with one count of felony intentional child abuse inflicting serious injury. He received a secured bond of $300,000.

Huff is now charged with murder in the child’s death. He will appear in court on Friday, Sept. 6. He’s currently being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center.

