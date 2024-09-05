Tracy teen charged with attempted murder in shooting of 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall, DA says

By Lindsay Weber

TRACY, California (KCRA) — A Tracy teenager now faces attempted murder charges in the shooting of San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the charges against the juvenile suspect in a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Jenkins said the suspected shooter is charged with attempted murder, including allegations of a personal discharge of a firearm and personal and intentional discharge of that firearm, assault with a semi-automatic firearm and attempted 2nd-degree robbery.

Pearsall was walking alone carrying shopping bags to his car shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday when a suspect attempted to rob him with a gun on Geary Boulevard in the Union Square area, officials said.

On Tuesday, 49ers general manager John Lynch said he expects rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall to make a full recovery.

Police identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male resident of Tracy. Because the suspect is a minor, the DA was not able to share much more information about him.

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon in juvenile court.

