Additional businesses file lawsuit against F1 for losses from Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More businesses have filed legal action against Formula 1 and the Las Vegas Grand Prix after they claim to have been negatively affected by construction and traffic changes.

Battista’s Hole in the Wall and Stage Door have filed a joint lawsuit against the Las Vegas Grand Prix citing “wrongful interference with business rights” and demanding compensation.

We’ve spoken to those businesses previously about how they want to be paid back for lost profits during the 2023 Grand Prix.

“We’re not trying to make any extra money on this, we just want the money that we lost,” Randy Markin previously told Channel 13. Markin is the owner of Battista’s and manager at Stage Door. In previous interviews with Channel 13, he said his businesses lost approximately $5 million last year.

This isn’t the only lawsuit filed by a Las Vegas business against the Grand Prix.

Lisa Mayo-DeRiso, who has acted as spokesperson for a collective of businesses impacted by F1 that includes Battista’s and Stage Door, provided Channel 13 with the following statement:

“Unfortunately, Las Vegas Grand Prix and Clark County gave Battistas Hole in the Wall and Stage Door Casino no choice but to litigate. These small business owners brought their substantial damages and the existential threat caused by F1 to their businesses to the attention of Clark County and F1. For months they sought a fair and just solution to this devastating issue, however, to no avail. Repeated assurances of a resolution never materialized. They have no choice but to ask an impartial third party to remedy their financial losses and to prevent their businesses from going under because of F1.”

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is returning this year, set to race down the Strip November 21-23.

