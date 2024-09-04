Delphi murders judge prohibits defense from submitting evidence for third-party perpetrator theories

By Caitlynn Shipe

DELPHI, Indiana (WFFT) — A new ruling in the Delphi murders trial prohibits the defense from submitting evidence to the jury for their Odinist cult theories.

Carroll Circuit Court Special Judge Frances C. Gull said there isn’t admissible evidence linking Odinism, cult or ritualistic killing to the two murders.

The suspect’s, Richard Allen, defense presented the theory in August and Gull issued the judgment on Tuesday.

Allen is facing four counts of murder for the February 2017 deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi.

Indiana State Police announced Allen’s arrest in late 2022.

Jury selection for the trial is scheduled to take place at the Allen County Superior Court in Fort Wayne on Oct. 14.

