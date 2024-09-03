‘The families were close friends’: Relatives react to arrest in death of man found in trunk of car

By Eli Higgins

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — “I don’t know, you know, what the circumstances were, but that’s just… His murder is evil. But it’s beyond that,” said Ranae Baugh.

Last month, police found Baugh’s step-cousin, 39-year-old Kyce Barnes, dead in an abandoned parking lot in west Wichita, wrapped up in bloody sheets and stuffed in the trunk of a car.

“I guess I want to know why did you do it. Were you robbing him? Did you get in an argument? But it was still, it was excessive,” said Baugh.

On Friday, prosecutors charged 23-year-old Daitrez Birch with intentional and premeditated first-degree murder for Barnes’ death, with a $1 million bond.

Baugh says the most confusing part is that Birch and Barnes were not strangers, as the two families were close friends.

“Kyce was close to one of his family members. So I don’t know if they were friends, but I know they knew of each other. But one of his family members was close to me and to Kyce,” said Baugh. “I want to dig for answers, but right now, I’m too angry.”

Baugh says while the family is relieved police caught Birch, there are still a lot of unanswered questions, and she hopes the truth will come out in court.

“I want to look him in his face and ask him, why did you do it? You know, if there’s no remorse, then obviously I want the top of whatever they can give him,” said Baugh. “Just know that Kyce would give you the shirt off his back, you know, and he worked really hard with his music career, and he loved his daughter very much. And his wife. So he’ll be missed.

Birch’s preliminary hearing in court is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Friday, September 13.

