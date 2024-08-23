Pallet homes program aiding the homeless population in Arizona

By Julian Paras

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KOAT) — “I’m not just existing anymore and that’s basically what it was…just a really lonely, sad existence being homeless,” Pauline Romero said.

She’s lived on the streets dealing with things like PTSD and domestic violence. However, having a pallet home she can call her own is a nice change of pace.

“I don’t really wish it on anybody to be out there with mental illness and physical ailments,” Romero said.

Program managers like Janelle Bohannon said in addition to a roof over people’s heads, resources like connection to jobs and treatment are offered to everyone housed.

“It’s really an honor to be in this role and be able to give back and to offer a different side or different perspective on people experiencing homelessness,” Bohannon said.

Each house costs roughly $14,000– paid for by the city and demand is high. Each unit includes air conditioning/heating. Residents have access to bathrooms as well.

“Being able to help them now is just the most amazing thing,” Bohannon said.

Board members look over how long a person has been on the streets, what their experience has been like, and if they are approved they are then given an opportunity to turn their lives around.

“We think it’s had a really positive affect on the people live here and their sense of community,” Kristen Woods said, who is a program manager with the City of Santa Fe’s Youth and Family Services Division under the Community Services Department.

The pallet homes program has only been going on since April, and the city of Santa Fe has plans to build 29 additional pallet homes to help people on the streets.

Romero saying she’s far too familiar with the struggle of living homeless. Now, she says thanks to these pallet homes she has a chance to turn her life around.

“I really love it, you know, it’s amazing you know because it gives me time to reflect and grow even more,” Romero said.

The city of Santa Fe is also working to approve another 50 to house even more people who are living on the streets.

